Seek Chocolate Shop, SEEKS out the most delicious chocolate from around the globe.

Tye Reader is the owner of Seek Chocolate Shop, and she says she SEEKs out the most delicious chocolate from chocolate makers around the globe.

Not only that, her goal is to find ethical chocolate from companies who care about sourcing the cacao.

Tye explains there's slavery and trafficking on much of the world's cacao farms and farmers are often not paid enough.

But, you can enjoy the chocolate in her shop and feel good about eating it! Because every bar supports cacao farmers.

All of the companies she buys from comes from many different companies around the world that either grow the cacao themselves or they source it through cooperatives who work directly with cacao farmers.

Tye says cacao only grows 20 degrees north or south of the equator.

She and her husband are also learning how to make bean to bar chocolate that they will have packaged in the future.

They offer many interesting and delicious flavors including fruity, spicy, clove, nutmeg and even floral.

Seek also offers three monthly chocolate subscriptions.

You can find more at SeekChocolateShop.com.