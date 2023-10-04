"Seeking Persephone" novel is in the process of becoming a film

USA Today bestselling and award-winning author Sarah Eden has written more than 70 novels, many in the booming regency romance genre.

Now she's turning one of those, "Seeking Persephone", into a script for the big screen and she and the producers are using Kickstarter to raise funds for the film adaption.

"Every author dreams of her novel being adapted into a feature film," Eden said. "What a surreal and exciting journey to see these characters coming to life!"

The two lead roles have already been cast, and actors Jake Stormoen and Ryann Bailey are promoting the project.

In just 10 days the Kickstarter raised $100,000 in funding, but that's just halfway there. There are still 20 days to go until it ends on October 19.

On behalf of the entire production, Eden extended an invitation for backers to share the campaign and its trailer by all means possible.

"If you're on social media, we hope you'll share it. If you've got a phone, text a friend," Eden said. "And if you've got a neighbor, knock on their door! Campaigns for independent films like this rely on grassroots buzz and word of mouth. With your help, we promise to turn this book we all love into a family friendly movie you'll want to watch again and again."

For more information click here.

