Send your kids to "Star Camp" this summer

Through summer camps, classroom experiences, and community events, the STAR Camp programs at the Douglas Space and Science Foundation aim to bring exciting, authentic STEM experiences to students and families of all ages.

STAR (Science, Technology, Achievement, and Research) Camp is a unique summer camp program for kids ages 5-15.

Kids come from all over the country to be immersed in space and earth science exploration during multi-day and sleepaway camps in Riverdale, Utah.

Campers participate in real scientific research and experimentation, including rocketry, engineering, planetary exploration, lunar base design, coding and robotics.

Annika Jensen, Executive Director, says, " We train like astronauts and explore real-world space exploration challenges."

Engineering Camp, June 30-July 3, 2025, is designed and led by three engineers-turned-educators (two aerospace engineers and an international robotics instructor).

Campers will participate in the complete engineering design process as they work in their teams to research, design, build, and test a prototype for a superpower device.

"We've had kids walk on water, demonstrate super strength and freezing power, and even attempt telekinesis," explains Annika.

Engineering campers participate in weightlessness training at iFly, including science

experiments in the wind tunnel. They will also get a tour at Northrop Grumman's Promontory facility, and meet rocket scientists and astronauts.

All campers participate in simulated space missions, where they take on the roles of astronauts and space missions specialists to complete a launch, moonwalk, and safe return to earth. Campers work with their own team, as well as teams they are in competition with.

Teamwork and communication are vital to success, but so is sportsmanship as no team can be truly successful if their competition is not also successful.

An extra unique event happening this summer is the NASA Expedition 73 Downlink. Campers have been selected to submit their questions to NASA astronauts, and on June 27, Expedition 73 astronauts will answer those questions in a live downlink event.

STAR Camp will be hosting a free, public event to hear directly from the astronauts onboard the space station as part of the Odyssey Camp.

In addition to being addressed by the astronauts, attendees will get to participate in hands-on science activities and meet special guests including NASA Solar System Ambassadors.

Viewers should use the code FOX13 when registering for a 2025 camp to receive 13 percent off, now through June 10, 2025.

You can learn more at douglassciencecenter.org/camps.