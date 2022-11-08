Seniors are bonding with animals through horse therapy

In this week's Booming Forward, brought to you by Optum, we take you to Colorado where a program lets seniors escape from their day-to-day of their retirement communities.

The Equine Elders program lets these folks spend time brushing or petting horses, and it's just what the doctor ordered!

You can tell by the looks on their faces, the horse therapy is good for the soul!

The Equine Elders program says these ponies can help people feel calm and even stimulate memory, whether people have been around the animals before or not.

For the seniors, they say this kind of field trip is much better than their normal activity — a trip to the grocery store!