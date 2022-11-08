Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Seniors are bonding with animals through horse therapy

Booming Forward: Horse Therapy
In this week's Booming Forward, how seniors are taking part in horse therapy.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:24:41-05

In this week's Booming Forward, brought to you by Optum, we take you to Colorado where a program lets seniors escape from their day-to-day of their retirement communities.

The Equine Elders program lets these folks spend time brushing or petting horses, and it's just what the doctor ordered!

You can tell by the looks on their faces, the horse therapy is good for the soul!

The Equine Elders program says these ponies can help people feel calm and even stimulate memory, whether people have been around the animals before or not.

For the seniors, they say this kind of field trip is much better than their normal activity — a trip to the grocery store!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere