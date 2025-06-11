Seniors are especially susceptible to dehydration, especially on very hot days

With the weather getting warmer, it's important to stay hydrated, especially for seniors.

Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, says as we age, our bodies lose moisture. She says, "We see it in our skin and wrinkles, but did you know that by age 80, our bodies hold 20 percent less water than when we were younger?"

This makes seniors especially susceptible to dehydration with a reduced sense of thirst and health or mobility issues may limit fluid intake.

Dehydration can occur year round, but it's especially an issue in warm weather. Mild symptoms can include headaches, fatigue, dry mouth, and dark urine.

It's important to monitor fluid intake and recognize early signs of dehydration.

More serious signs can be nausea, dizziness, confusion or disorientation, fainting, fast heart rate, a drop in blood pressure and vomiting.

You can hydrate through drinking water and other beverages, eating fluid-rich foods such as fruits, soup or yogurt.

Abby Geddes, Community Liaison for SLC Visiting Angels, says Utah is a great state for seniors!

A recent survey by Care.com ranked Utah as the top state for the happiest seniors.

Here are the top 10:

Utah Idaho Connecticut Delaware Nebraska Hawaii New Hampshire Minnesota New Jersey Vermont

More than two-fifths of seniors in Utah volunteer, which is the highest rate in the U.S.

