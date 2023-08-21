Seniors are getting the opportunity to relive a cherished memory or experience an adventure.

Community Nursing Services (CNS) honors individuals who are receiving hospice or palliative care with a customized special experience through its Senior Wish Program.

It gives patients the opportunity to relive a cherished memory or experience a new adventure.

Granted wishes can be as simple as a meal from a favorite restaurant for a bed-bound patient to riding in a race car.

Tracy Ruiz, Director of Volunteers and Hospice Programs at CNS, says since its inception in 2010, CNS Senior Wishes Program has received more than 1,100 Senior Wish requests.

Donations from the public make the Senior Wishes come true, and all donations are tax-deductible at Cns-cares.org/senior-wish-program.

Miguel Rovira, Director of Community and Business Relations at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says their values align with the CNS mission and its services.

Regence offers a care management program that serves Regence members with acute, chronic and major illness episodes or severe illness conditions.

