September has the most birthdays of any month -- here's a great gift for your little one

September has the most birthdays of any month and with new babies coming, my529 wants families to know about the benefits of saving for higher education.

Bryn Ramjoue’, with my529, explains that my529 is Utah's education savings plan.

She says a 529 plan is an investment in funds - like Vanguard - like an IRA. The account owner opens the account and chooses from over a dozen investment options like how much to contribute and when.

There's even a plan that's a set it and forget it.

The beneficiary of the plan is the student.

Gifting is easy, and establishing an annual birthday gift of college funds would be a wonderful family tradition.

Go to my529.org for more information.

