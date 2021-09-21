September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Suicide is the number one cause of death for youth ages 10-17. Utah's average has been higher than the national average for more than a decade.

LifeLine for Youth has been in Utah for 30 years. They help adolescents and teens, typically 14 to 17 years old, through tough times in their lives.

Lifeline Utah Clinic Director Dan Scholz says there are more than 4,000 suicide attempts a year and nearly two deaths per day from suicide. And, he says LGBTQ youth are at an increased risk.

He says parents should be aware of their child's mental health issues and if suicide is a concern, restrict any lethal means, specifically firearms. It's important, he says, to continue psychiatric care and counseling after a hospitalization. And always support open conversation about mental health.

Scholz says the staff is specially trained in trauma, whether it's physical, mental or sexual abuse that's affecting them. They also help teens who have witnessed sad tragedies in their life or even death.

Lifeline Utah isn't "old school" therapy, it's powerful cutting-edge therapy used in a very specific way.

If Lifeline Utah isn't the right place to help, they will try to help you find the right place for your family.

For more information call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineutah.com

