Sesame Shrimp recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff from Smith's shows us how to make Sesame Shrimp.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 22, 2022
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shared a recipe for Sesame Shrimp.

For the Shrimp:

  • 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Oil for frying
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/4 c. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. white pepper
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • Cooked rice
  • Sesame seeds for garnish
  • Green onions for garnish

For the Sauce:

  • 1/4 c. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1/2 c. sugar
  • 4 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2/3 c. chicken broth
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil

