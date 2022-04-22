Sesame Shrimp recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 22, 2022

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shared a recipe for Sesame Shrimp. For the Shrimp:

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

Oil for frying

2 Tbsp. flour

1/4 c. cornstarch

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. white pepper

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp. water

Cooked rice

Sesame seeds for garnish

Green onions for garnish For the Sauce:

1/4 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1/2 c. sugar

4 Tbsp. cornstarch

2/3 c. chicken broth

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. sesame oil You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.



