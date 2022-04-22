Sesame Shrimp recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shared a recipe for Sesame Shrimp.
For the Shrimp:
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Oil for frying
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/4 c. cornstarch
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. white pepper
- 2 large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. water
- Cooked rice
- Sesame seeds for garnish
- Green onions for garnish
For the Sauce:
- 1/4 c. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1/2 c. sugar
- 4 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2/3 c. chicken broth
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.