"Sewist" is a relatively new term, combining the words "sew" and "artist", to describe someone who creates sewn works of art, which can include clothing or other items made with sewn elements.

Zenzee is a new women's boutique that just opened on 9th South (in the Maven District).

All of their clothes are made in small batches and have unique designs, done in house by two sewists/designers.

The Zenzee team is inviting you to an upcoming sale event where they will be showing some of their newest fashions, and explaining how they add the details in house:

Thursday, December 7, 2023

3-8pm

156 E 900 South

Salt Lake City, Utah

Special treats, live music & sale items

You can learn more at shopzenzee.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram.

