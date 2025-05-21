"Shade nine" is a full service hair salon and blow dry bar with a new side business, Hairday

Shade nine is located in the heart of American Fork, and is a full service hair salon, blow dry bar and a new business called Hairday, where you can find all the hair products and accessories you need.

Owner Brynn Black says they have been open for about five years, after opening right when Covid happened, and are thriving!

They offer a semi-private layout for a more relaxing and comfortable experience for clients. They do cuts, colors, extensions, head massages and blowouts.

They're offering 15 percent off your hair service, blowout membership and/or scalp serum and hair oil when you use code fox13 at Vagaro.com/shadenine or at Hairdaypro.com.

For more information visit Shadenine.co and follow them on Instagram @shade9salon.