Shadows of Fear is filled with many levels of scare

Freaky Friday: Shadows of Fear
Shadows of Fear offers many different levels of fear for every member of your family.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:19:20-04

Shadows of Fear offers many levels of fear for every member of your family.

Located in Pleasant Grove, it's five acres filled with mazes, swamps, a "hospital", and even a junkyard filled with life-sized cars.

They have a lot of Shadowy characters including some you may recognize like the figure in a hockey mask and some you won't like a woman who doesn't say a word but will send chills down your spine.

Be sure to look down... some of the scariest things you'll see may be crawling by your feet!

Location:
For Samsung Phones: 618 N County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT
For iPhones/Apple Maps: 200 N North County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT

You can find more information at shadowsoffear13.com.

