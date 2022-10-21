Shadows of Fear is filled with many levels of scare

Shadows of Fear offers many levels of fear for every member of your family.

Located in Pleasant Grove, it's five acres filled with mazes, swamps, a "hospital", and even a junkyard filled with life-sized cars.

They have a lot of Shadowy characters including some you may recognize like the figure in a hockey mask and some you won't like a woman who doesn't say a word but will send chills down your spine.

Be sure to look down... some of the scariest things you'll see may be crawling by your feet!

Location:

For Samsung Phones: 618 N County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT

For iPhones/Apple Maps: 200 N North County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT

You can find more information at shadowsoffear13.com.