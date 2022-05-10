Shake up your nutrition routine for summer sport season

When it comes to sports season, we often find ourselves on the go and either slipping into the same rut when it comes to fueling pre or post game or not having much of a plan at all.

That's why we invited Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE with Nutritious Intent, on to help us shake up our routines!

"I say this all the time, but good nutrition rarely happens spontaneously. Happily, sports events or practices rarely happen spontaneously either so you've got time and the chance to plan ahead," says Trish.

Instead of grabbing the same old box of granola bars and handful of string cheese or protein drinks, consider taking 5 minutes to prep a few simple wraps as a great portable snack to enjoy before or after your sporting event.

Wraps have the benefits of being a clean, contained, hand-held meal and also being sturdy, so it they end up in the bottom of the bag, no harm done.

Trish says another thing to consider with sport nutrition is replenishing your body's energy stores – especially the glycogen or carbohydrate storage in your muscles.

Fruits make an ideal refreshing way to do just that. So don't forget to grab some fruit for both the athlete and the spectators in your group.

"As weather warms up, consider tossing some grapes or blueberries in the freezer and bring along a bag to keep you cool as you play or cheer from the sidelines. And with 1-2 hour notice you can freeze fresh blueberries or grapes. I personally like keeping frozen fruit on hand, so whenever I have fresh fruit, I usually toss the leftovers in the freezer for just such occasions," she says.

Lastly, don't forget hydration. "We focus a lot on hydration for those playing the sport – which is necessary, but don't forget that those in the stands also need to stay hydrated. As a spectator, take a cue from watching the athletes drink to remind you to drink as well," Trish says.

Again, plan ahead to bring along plenty of water or healthful hydration options so that the whole gang stays hydrated during summer sport season.

You can learn more at nutritiousintent.com.