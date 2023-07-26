Sharks, spiders and other "wild things" in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Jaw-some adventures await at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium because it's Shark Week. You can learn all about some of the ocean's most dangerous predators and take part in fin-tastic activities like kids and adult Yoga with the Sharks, live music, a costume contest and more! Shark Week runs now through July 31, 2023. Click here for more information.

Join a free watch party and cheer on Team USA at the Gallivan Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bring your blankets and American flags for a night of patriotic fun from 6 to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Running through Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Cottonwood Heights is "Butlerville Days". There's a lot to do including a parade, fireworks, pickleball, chalk art, a car show and more at Butler Park. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, Utah's Hgoel Zoo is having a "Wild Aware Day". This is for people who love to be outside including hikers, campers, mountain bikers and snowshoers. You'll learn how to protect Utah's habitats and native species. It runs from 10am to 3pm. Click here for more information.

Antelope Island State Park is hosting a free "Spider-Fest" on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10am to 4pm. There will be spider-themed crafts, guided walks to find spiders, eBike tours and other community science activities. Click herefor more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.