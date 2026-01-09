She may share her name with a hot pepper, but this sweet girl is anything but spicy

Carolina Reaper is a sweet girl who was adopted through Hearts4Paws when she was just eight weeks old, and now at almost a year, she hopes she finds love again!

She's only available for adoption because her family's situation changed.

While her name is known as a hot pepper, this girl is anything but spicy.

She's a lap dog and loves to be your shadow.

She knows her basic commands and is potty trained.

Carolina Reaper's adoption fee is $300 and includes her vaccinations, records, her harness, leash and collar. Plus, she's chipped and spayed.

If you'd like to meet her, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4paws is also caring for a group of breeder dogs as well as a puppy that's being bottle fed.

If you'd like to donate to help with the dogs' care, you can use Venmo: @hearts4paws Laurie Epperson code 9564.

