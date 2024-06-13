Sheer Ambrosia is a baklava bakery that is a delicious fusion of Greek and Southern flavors.

Rita Magalde started "Sheer Ambrosia Bakery" in her home kitchen in 2008, during what she dubs her "Reinventing Rita" phase.

She'd gone through a difficult divorce and after years of co-owning a travel agency, she combined her hobby with her new line of work.

Rita had been making baklava for years, and she combines the traditional Greek flavors with her own Southern roots.

She offers 14 flavors of baklava and has just moved into a new 600 square foot kitchen in Salt Lake City.

She manufactures baklava and ships it across the country, and local clients can pick-up there as well.

Her packaging is out-of-this world sophisticated and beautiful, so you can be proud to give the baklava as a gift.

Rita doesn't stop at baking, she just completed a program called the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program that is designed to help small business owners grow.

And, she also wrote a book called "From Mrs. to Ms. - How to Pull Your Life Together When Your Marriage Falls Apart.

"It chronicles the journey I took to find happiness again post-divorce. A lot of that stems from my decision to laser-focus my attention from the pain I felt to rebuilding life anew. My business is a huge part of that journey," Rita says.

You can order and learn more at sheerambrosiabakery.com.