Sheet pan meals are a simple and efficient way to meal prep while still supporting a balanced intake of key nutrients.

Registered Dietitian Sheila Patterson joined us with some sheet pan meals that work all week.

She says cooking everything on one pan saves time, reduces cleanup, and makes it easier to include carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber in a single meal.

These meals reheat well, work for batch cooking, and can be customized for different preferences or portions.

Greek-Style Trio

Kabobs, pita bread, bell peppers, and cabbage

Marinated kabobs are roasted alongside bell peppers and cabbage steaks. Serve everything individually or stuffed into warm whole wheat pita bread with hummus or tzatziki, then finish with toppings like feta cheese, tomatoes, diced cucumbers, olives, or fresh herbs.

Cooking Tip: Soak wooden kabob sticks in water for at least 20 to 30 minutes before cooking to prevent burning in the oven. Cabbage steaks give the leafy green more density to give a crispy finish that can cook well with the heat on the sheet pan and evenly with the protein.

Nutritional Highlights:

2026 is the year of cabbage! More recipes will be showcasing its versatility in cooking and nutritional benefits including gut health, heart health, blood sugar balance and anti-inflammatory properties

Lean protein such as chicken breast or lean beef provides high quality protein with less saturated fat

Whole wheat pita, hummus, and vegetables contribute fiber to support digestion and steady blood sugar

Colorful vegetables add antioxidants and vitamin C for immune support

Sesame Ginger Trio

Sesame ginger salmon with broccoli, bell peppers over farro

Salmon fillets are baked in a sesame ginger marinade, paired with roasted broccoli and bell peppers, and served over farro for a satisfying and flavorful meal.

Cooking Tip: Keep the salmon skin on and place it skin side down on the sheet pan. The skin protects the salmon from high heat, helps prevent sticking, and supports moisture retention during baking.

Nutritional Highlights:

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and help reduce inflammation

Farro is a whole grain that provides fiber, magnesium, and plant-based protein

Broccoli and bell peppers contribute vitamin C, vitamin K, and phytonutrients

The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats supports fullness and balanced blood sugar

Comfort Trio

Parmesan crusted chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans

Crispy Parmesan crusted chicken is roasted alongside golden potatoes and green beans for a classic, comforting dinner that feels satisfying and balanced.

Cooking Tip: Aim for even thickness when preparing chicken breasts. Lightly pounding the chicken helps ensure consistent cooking. Bake at 425°F for about 25 minutes, adjusting as needed based on thickness. Reheat leftovers in the air fryer at 350°F for 4 to 5 minutes or in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes to maintain crispness.

Nutritional Highlights:

Chicken breast provides lean protein to support muscle health and satiety

Potatoes provide potassium and complex carbohydrates that pair well with protein for a balanced dinner

Green beans add fiber, folate, and vitamin A

Baking with a Parmesan crust adds flavor and texture without deep frying.

