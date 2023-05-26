Interior Designer, Stephanie Hunt of Flairhunter is back on The PLACE to show us easy and affordable ways to breathe new life into your shelves. "Shelf styling" is a thing — and it doesn't have to break the bank.

Stephanie says group small items into groups of 3-5 items. The impact is in the grouping and tiny items won't get lost.

She says mix Amazon home items into your existing décor for an interesting mix.

Don't over crowd shelves or surfaces. Leave negative space.

Empty vessels or ceramic vases serve as sculpture pieces and don't need anything in them.

Homes feel better with living things – for little to no maintenance, good quality faux greenery or air plants can achieve this.

Vary your height in items

Plate stand to hold a coffee table book on a shelf, it serves as a piece of art – not all books have to lay flat!

You can learn more at flairhunter.com.