ShelfGenie can create the pantry you've always dreamed of

Say goodbye to searching for that spice you need. No more moving things around to find the canned food item you need for your recipe.

You can have everything you need within your reach with the help of ShelfGenie.

In this Home Pros segment, we talked with Shelf Genie owner Mike Gardner about how his shelving can make your life better in the kitchen!

Shelf Genie makes custom shelves that fit in your current cabinets.

And, wait until you see what they can do in your pantry. Mike showed us how they turn an L-shaped pantry into shelving from floor to ceiling that you can actually reach!

Shelf Genie designers will work with you, to see what your areas of frustrations are, and then come up with solutions.

The consultation is free, they'll come to your house and do a 3D custom design for you.

The shelves are hand-made at a mill and they install it all with a lifetime warranty.

Call 801-615-2314 to make an appointment, or visit ShelfGenie.com.