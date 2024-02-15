SheTech Explorer Day is on Pi Day This Year

Thousands of girls from hundreds of schools all around the state of Utah will be coming together for a free, hands-on day of STEM.

SheTech Explorer Day provides high school girls hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentoring to help them discover STEM fields.

Through SheTech, more than 30,000 girls have been activated to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

We talked with Cydni Tetro from Women Tech Council about 2024's event, which is happening on Pi Day, so of course we had some fun with Pie on the show.

Explorer Day is happening on March 14, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

You can get more information at shetechexplorer.com.

