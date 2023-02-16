SheTech provides high school girls hands-on experience in the STEM fields

SheTech provides high school girls hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentoring to help them discover STEM fields.

Through SheTech, more than 30,000 girls have been activated to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

SheTech's largest event, Explorer Day, is coming up on February 28, 2023 and all high school girls should join. Registration is now open.

At the event, girls will be connected with female mentors and role models in Utah's tech industry.

Cydni Tetro with the Women Tech Council activated SheTech to get girls into STEM fields and she joined us with two students currently involved.

Aspen Delis is a student at Summit Academy and Sylvia Johnson attends Farmington High School.

For more information please visit shetechexplorer.com.