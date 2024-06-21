Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Shiba Boba makes all of their drinks from natural ingredients and from scratch

Shiba Boba
They make their boba teas from scratch!
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jun 21, 2024

Whenever you see the Shia Boba food truck pull up, you'll want to get your order in early because they usually sell out of their drinks.

They make their boba by hand, it takes three hours to cook every batch!

And, every ingredient is all natural, no powdered mixes are ever used.

Their flavors include:

  • Brown sugar milk boba
  • Taro milk boba
  • Strawberry milk boba
  • Mango milk boba
  • Tai tea milk boba
  • Matcha tea milk boba
  • Royal tea milk boba
  • Affogato milk boba

Right now they're selling only out of their truck, but there will be a store front soon, so stay tuned and follow @shibaboba_slc for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere