Shiba Boba makes all of their drinks from natural ingredients and from scratch

Whenever you see the Shia Boba food truck pull up, you'll want to get your order in early because they usually sell out of their drinks.
They make their boba by hand, it takes three hours to cook every batch!
And, every ingredient is all natural, no powdered mixes are ever used.
Their flavors include:
- Brown sugar milk boba
- Taro milk boba
- Strawberry milk boba
- Mango milk boba
- Tai tea milk boba
- Matcha tea milk boba
- Royal tea milk boba
- Affogato milk boba
Right now they're selling only out of their truck, but there will be a store front soon, so stay tuned and follow @shibaboba_slc for updates.