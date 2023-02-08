Shop and dine at City Creek Center for Valentine's Day

Dress your best this Valentine's Day!

City Creek Center has over 100 shops and restaurants where you'll find your perfect outfit for any occasion and spots to eat along the way.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke to City Creek Center GM Linda Wardell about shopping during the month of February.

LUSH

Lush’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day products for bath, body and shower are handmade with the finest essential oils, vegan and ethically-sourced ingredients. Choose a pre-wrapped gift for your Valentine, pick up a few of their returning favorites, and try some brand-new inventions you’re sure to fall for. Lush has something for all ages. Plus, it might be one of the best smelling stores around.

BOSS HUGO BOSS

We cannot forget the men on our list. BOSS HUGO BOSS has reached icon status for its tailoring but offers more than the perfect suit. The collections also feature casual and athleisure pieces, presenting a complete wardrobe for fast-paced modern lifestyles. Tailoring and sportswear are brought together in a look that is ready for whatever the day may hold. Boss is located on the upper level of the west block of City Creek Center.

PANDORA

Pandora is relatively new to City Creek Center. Pandora jewelry is a collection of hand-finished charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces and pendants. Their jewelry features high-quality metals, including sterling silver, 14k rose gold-plated unique metal blend, 14k gold-plated sterling silver and 14k solid gold.

COACH

Coach is one of the staples at City Creek Center. This year they have their matching purse and sandals set for Valentine's. The red hearts printed on the brown leather are sure to make a statement. Find them on Level 2 of the West Block.

AQUA TERRA STEAK + SUSHI

Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi is one of downtown Salt Lake’s newest restaurants. Now until Feb. 14, patrons can find all the romance they crave in AQUA TERRA’s curated Valentine’s Day experience. The five-course menu features an enlivening amuse bouche, yuzu kosho-marinated lamb lollipops, a sushi sampler, a 30-ounce, bone-in Tomahawk rib-eye, and a dessert trio. This dish is intended to feed two on a romantic night out on the town. Reservations are now being accepted. Aqua Terra is located on the lower level of the west block of the center.

The Center’s unique shopping environment includes a fully retractable glass roof which keeps you warm year-round.

