Shop for trending clothing, home decor, sweet treats and so much more under one roof!

Hobble Creek Barn Boutique began with a simple idea back in 1995. Bring hand-crafted items from vendors all over the state under one roof!

It started out in a beautiful barn up Hobble Creek Canyon, but has now grown into the Ponderosa building at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds.

Misty Solis is now the owner of Hobble Creek Barn Boutique and explained that they are a central check-out boutique that has more than 100 local businesses bringing their very best items to sell.

They offer everything under one roof including trending clothing, home decor, DIY projects, sweet treats, games and so much more!

Misty brought some examples: Olive oil from Sinful Foods, dog treats from Fur Real Tasty, jewelry crafted by Me and mine, BBQ seasonings from Bingman Outdoors, an ultra-soft blanket from Sweet Citrus LLC, candies from Rainshadow Alchemy, stained glass by Best Kept Secrets, fused glass art by The Glass Menagerie and a cute lounge set from Bare Moon Co.

At the boutique, there will also be workshops for customers to come and learn a new skill.

Misty explained some of those are glass-fused photos, bracelet-making and sugar cookie decorating!

The Boutique will take place:

Wednesday, March 20 10am-8pm

Thursday, March 21 10am-8pm

Friday, March 22 10am-8pm

Saturday, March 23

10am-60m

475 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork

You can learn more at hobblecreekbarn.com.