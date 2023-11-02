Shop online and give back to Veterans

All you have to do it shop and you'll be giving back to veterans thanks to online fitness apparel brand Born Primitive.

The company announced it will be donating 100% of profits, up to $100,000, from their Veteran’s Day weekend sales, November 10 through November 12, 2023.

Born Primitive's co-founder, Bear Hanlon, a former Navy Lieutenant, joined Jenny Hardman to chat about the company he started in his garage and show off their new Campfire line.

Born Primitive features a large collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women including maternity and the company’s first performance shoe, Savage1.

The proceeds from Veteran’s Day weekend sales will be split among four military focused charitable organizations including the Navy SEAL Foundation,

SEAL Future Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and Best Defense Foundation.

For more information and to shop go to Go to bornprimitive.com.