Shop sustainably this Earth day with Kid to Kid!

Kid to Kid is celebrating Earth day with 25 percent off THE ENTIRE STORE!

Stop by any Utah Kid to Kid location on Friday, April 22, and get 25 percent off everything — even gently used items that are nearly 70 to 75 percent less than retail already.

So as you're spring cleaning your kids' closets, bring any outgrown items or gently used items to Kid to Kid. Even items that are turned away are donated to a local charity to help children or mothers in need.

Not only does shopping resale save you money, it also helps contribute to a more circular textile industry.

Every year more than 80 billion articles are clothing are produced and sold around the world.

The average American throws out about 82 pounds of textile waste every year. That's 11 million tons of waste produced every year by just the United States alone.

Clothes can take up to 40 years to decompose. Shoes can take up to 1,000 years to break down.

70 percent of the world wears secondhand clothing, so you can feel good about the fact that your old clothes are likely to end up making someone else very happy.

All Utah Kid to Kid stores are locally owned and are stocked with hundreds of new items coming in every day.

Plus, at Kid to Kid they offer you cash or 20 percent more in store credit for your kids' stuff - so shop while you get paid for your gently-used kid items.

Kid to Kid has 10 locations across the state. For the store nearest you go to kidtokid.com/Utah.