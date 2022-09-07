Shop the Back to School STEAM Toy Shopping List on Amazon

Families can now shop for The Toy Association's Back to School STEAM Toys on Amazon's STEAM Accredited Toy storefront.

Each toy on the list has passed a rigorous evaluation process to earn an official "STEAM Stamp of Approval," and meets the strict criteria set in The Toy Association's STEAM Toy Assessment Framework, developed in partnership with The Good Play Guide.

Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch joined us with a list of toys that are also kid-approved.

ARCKIT GO Eco building set, ARCKIT

Ages 10+, $95.95

• Today's parents and schools across the US are introducing Arckit to their children and students as a new and exciting method of learning through the medium of architecture.

• Designed for budding architects to freely explore environmentally friendly modular architectural designs with Arckit's reusable components while learning all about what goes into building a modern, sustainable & energy-efficient home.

• The company offers 3+ alternative building design instructions online as well as lots more printable Arckitexture decals and Arckit inspiration. Arckit Digital components are also available to build via SketchUp and Revit platforms.

• There are also supporting Arckit Academy curriculum-based lesson plans that teach STEAM concepts, architecture and designing cleaner greener environments, climate and sustainability, inclusivity and more.

Connetix Pastel Mega Pack, Connetix

Ages 3+, $255

- Nominated for STEAM Toy of the Year in the 2022 TOTY Awards

- This set features 202 pieces magnetic tiles in Connetix 8 signature pastel colors and includes 2 car bases with real rubber wheels

- As a quality open-ended toy, Connetix are designed to grow with children as they learn and develop – children across multiple age brackets, right up to adults, can enjoy building with Connetix.

- Featuring the Connetix unique bevel design for added durability and beautiful light refractions. Connetix are designed to encourage children to explore their imagination by designing, constructing and learning through play.

- Shapes include large hexagons, large and small squares, three types of triangles (equilateral, isosceles and right-angle), small rectangles along with fences, window and hollow squares.

John Deere Kids Build-A-Johnny Tractor, TOMY

Ages 18 months+, $21.99

• Little wannabe farmers can build a 16-piece John Deere toy tractor by using a battery-powered drill to take apart the chunkier pieces of the tractor, and then put them together again.

• 2-in-1 play value: Take Johnny apart and put him back together or use for push-along play.

• For little ones, this toy is great for helping development cognitive and fine motor stills as they put their tractor together and build confidence.

• Compatible with other Build-a-Buddy toy tractors and farm equipment - the vehicle pieces are interchangeable

VTech Marble Rush Ultimate Set, VTech

Ages 4+, $54.99

• Marble Rush™ is an exciting marble run line from VTech filled with thrilling stunts, fun challenges, awesome marble action and a musical light show that will keep kids busy for hours.

• A 145-piece color-coded building set that includes exciting features, such as a spinning Ferris wheel, thrilling ramps, fast tracks and extreme launchers.

• Kids can build their course using the easy-to-follow leveled guide with three different builds from beginner to advanced, or they can get creative and design their own track.

• Users can even combine their set with other Marble Rush™ sets to create an extreme playset and compete with friends and family.

For more information, or to order toys for your kids click here.

