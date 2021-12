Shop until you drop at The Crazy Daisy Annual Christmas Show is a go this year, December 1 and 11 at Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S State Street in Sandy, Utah.

Friday, Dec. 10th - 1pm - 8pm

Sat., Dec. 11th - 10am - 8pm

Santa will be there to see who has been naughty or nice on Friday, December 10 from 3pm - 7pm and Saturday, December 11 from 12pm - 4pm.

There will also be entertainment and delicious food.

For more information please visit: crazydaisyproductions.org.