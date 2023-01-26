Shopping Around Could Help You Save Money on the "American Dream"

You search for the best deals at the grocery store, at the gas station and even at the mall, so why shouldn't you shop around for a mortgage?

Tonya Froerer, Senior VP of Mortgage Services at GoldenWest Credit Union, says that's exactly what you should do.

She says comparing several lenders could save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.

The housing market has been crazy, so there's no reason to add extra money to the bottom line when it's unnecessary.

GoldenWest has a $500 close in 30 day guarantee, so they won't waste your time either.

Froerer says their live and local mortgage experts can make buying your new home easier than ever. She says they'll be with you every step of the way.

