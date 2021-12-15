Watch
The Place

Actions

Shopping can make you hungry and thirsty; Desert Edge Brewery has you covered

items.[0].videoTitle
After a day of shopping, get something to eat and drink at Desert Edge Brewery at Trolley Square.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:23:02-05

Shopping at all the delightful stores at Trolley Square can really make you thirsty and hungry!

So, you'll definitely want to stop for a beer and some delicious food at Desert Edge Brewery.

Established in 1996, Desert Edge Brewery has been a local favorite for good eats and good beers on site.

And, now they're doing something new. They're offering canned beers to take home as well.

They even have some high point beer in cans.

You can find full menu options at desertedgebrewery.com.

Click here to enter for the chance to win a prize from Desert Edge Brewery in Fox 13's Holly Jolly Trolley Days.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere