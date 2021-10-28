Should you be worried about liability when trick-or-treaters come knocking?

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, your home or property may be "invaded" on two nights by trick-or-treaters.

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp about a homeowner's liability during Halloween.

He says since you are giving out treats and your porch light is on, you're inviting little kids on your property and are therefore responsible for their safety.

To protect yourself, Swapp suggests you do an audit of your property ahead of time. Make sure there aren't power cords strewn across your sidewalk where a child could trip. Swapp also says check for any decorations that could be dangerous or even things on the ground like toys or bikes.

Swapp suggests parents sit their kids down before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating.

Make sure they know to only go to houses where the porch light is on, and to stay on one side of the street.

Swapp reminds parents to also make sure their child's costume is glow-in-the-dark or at least highly visible.

If you do need help with a liability case, call Craig Swapp & Associates at 1-800-404-9000 or find them online at craigswapp.com.