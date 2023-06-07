Should you refrigerate butter or not? We ask a Utah expert

Lavarro Greer has been producing Heaven's Best Butters Butters for more than two years and has a wide variety of flavors including habanero pineapple.

We invited him back on the show to settle the "great butter debate" — do you keep butter in a dish on the counter or in the fridge?

He says you don't need to keep Heaven's Best Butter in the fridge, with the exception of the mozzarella garlic flavor.

Heaven's Best can be used to flavor up breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Lavarro says his butters are also great to make "butter boards" with! He showed us a sweet and savory and one with a bit of a kick.

You can find more at heavensbestbutters.comand watch for them at annual holiday markets too.

