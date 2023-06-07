Watch Now
Should you refrigerate butter or not? We ask a Utah expert

Heaven's Best Butters
We turned to the owner of Heaven's Best Butters to answer the question: does butter belong in the fridge? Plus, just look at his butter boards!
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 07, 2023
Lavarro Greer has been producing Heaven's Best Butters Butters for more than two years and has a wide variety of flavors including habanero pineapple.

We invited him back on the show to settle the "great butter debate" — do you keep butter in a dish on the counter or in the fridge?

He says you don't need to keep Heaven's Best Butter in the fridge, with the exception of the mozzarella garlic flavor.

Heaven's Best can be used to flavor up breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Lavarro says his butters are also great to make "butter boards" with! He showed us a sweet and savory and one with a bit of a kick.

You can find more at heavensbestbutters.comand watch for them at annual holiday markets too.

