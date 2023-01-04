Should you renovate or relocate? Here's what you should consider.

Should you renovate or relocate? That's a question many homeowners ask themselves at one time or another.

The experts at DRE Group Inc. joined us with some things to consider about each option.

Reasons to Renovate

1) Low original purchase price and now have financial means to renovate.

2) You want to add square footage to create a new great room, home office or create new spaces.

3) You want a more open floor plan.

4) You want to stay in your neighborhood

5) Your home will be completed exactly how you want.

Reasons to Relocate

1) Better location or lot size.

2) Move closer to family.

3) Not disrupting your family for months during construction.

4) Not spending money on construction.

5) Finding an already finished home that you can move right into.

DRE Group Inc. is a team of professional architects, interior designers and real estate agents. They can help you every step of the way from finding a new property to starting on your architectural plans and even can help select interior specifications like fixtures and trim.

They have a unique approach: Your property will have the best possible use of flow, form, function, views and natural light.

