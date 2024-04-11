Show tunes, space tunes and scream break in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The popular Broadway Show Tunes Train is back at Heber Valley Railroad on Friday, April 12, 2024. This 90-minute trip includes sing-a-longs from shows like "Phantom of the Opera", "Hamilton" and "Les Mis". Costumes are encouraged. Click here for more information.

Join Clark Planetarium and Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation for an evening of FREE star gazing on Friday, April 12, 2024. This will take place at the Salt Lake County Flight Park in Draper and will give you and your family a chance to "see what's out there". Click here for more information.

Come and visit the newest family members at This is the Place Heritage Park starting on Saturday, April 13, 2024. And, on Saturday in addition to watching them eat and play, there's a whole barnyard full of additional activities going on including a parade featuring "Bo Peep" and the candy cannon! Click here for more information.

You and your little ones can go on an outer space adventure at the Utah Symphony on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Enjoy space-themed music from "Star Wars", "A Space Odyssey" and more and this 60-minute program is the perfect length for wiggly bodies under 10 (as well as for kids of all ages). Click here for more information.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024 the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum is holding a "Carnival Day". There will be games, performances and balloon artists. Click here for more information.

Brace yourself for a spine-chilling experience, because it's "Scream Break" at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House on Saturday, April 13, 2024. There are brand-new scares and monsters and this is for one-night only! Click here for more information.

