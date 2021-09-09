Show Up Hungry: You really can't have a fair without fried food!

The Utah State Fair runs September 9 - 19, 2021.

There will be rides, entertainment, animals and of course food -- and you can't have a fair without fried food.

Rich Bonaduce stopped by Piggly's who'll be selling their food at the fair. They offer beef sandwiches, turkey legs, all-beef hot dogs, Polish sausages with fresh grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese!

You can also get your fill of fries, beer-battered with cheese and bacon, fried onion rings and fried zucchini too.

To get your tickets and see the full line-up at this year's fair, go to utahstatefair.com