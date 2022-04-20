Show Up Utah at the One Utah Summit

An integral part of Utah’s economy and high quality of life is the willingness of Utahns to volunteer, give back and serve others.

That's why First Lady, Abby Cox, created Show Up Utah with a goal of one million acts of service in 2022

Show Up Utah is one of the companies that will be a part of the One Utah Summit.

At the summit, attendees will have opportunities to serve, including:

Service projects assembling food, hygiene kits, and teacher appreciation gifts.

Visiting with Utah nonprofits to learn more about their work and find ways to engage.

Donating to local nonprofits.

Signing up with nonprofit organizations to serve in ways that are most beneficial to their missions.

Participating in a new children’s book drive.



There will be a dozen or so nonprofit organizations at the summit in what's being called the “Service Hall,” and summit organizers have built-in time for attendees to participate in the service projects and talk with nonprofit representatives.

The One Utah Summit is Governor Spencer Cox’s bi-annual super summit and many companies are coming together to collaborate.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com