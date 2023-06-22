Show your PRIDE and love for humans and wildlife alike

There's a very special Nights Under Lights on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

You're invited to show your PRIDE and love for humankind and wildlife alike at a music-filled party.

Ashley Kerbs, Assistant Curator of Ambassador Animals, had an indigo snake with her and showed us her iridescent rainbow sheen on her underside.

Karmel Harper, Associate Director of Marketing and PR, says you can let your rainbow shine at Pride Under Lights, a family-friendly event outside on the Plaza with food trucks, games, a dance party and a spectacular EECO light show.

So, don your favorite colors and get ready to party!

Encircle is partnering with the Aquarium for the event. Encircle's purpose is to provide mental health services that allow youth and families to thrive, and address the loneliness and high rates of suicide frequently experienced amongst these youth and young adults.

Encircle opened their first resource center in Provo, Utah in 2017. Since then three new homes have opened, the newest of which is in Heber City.

They will be at Pride Under Lights with information and resources for LGBTQ+ youth and families.

Get tickets at livingplanetaquarium.org.

