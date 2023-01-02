Shrimp Cocktail Cups recipe from Chef Casey at Harmons

Shimp Cocktail Cups

By Chef Casey Bowthorpe @caseyjaycooks

Serves 8 to 12

Prep Time:15

Cook Time:20

Total Time:35

8 sheets Phyllo dough

4 tbsp butter

8 oz mascarpone cheese

1 tbsp thyme

Salt and pepper

6 oz cocktail sauce

1 lb Harmons steamed shrimp

Chives, sliced thin

Heat oven to 350°.

Cut Phyllo sheets into 2-inch squares, keep covered with a damp towel so they do not dry out. Melt the butter. Layer the squares with butter brushed between in a small cupcake pan. About 4 to six squares per cup. You want to make 24 cups. Bake in oven for 8 minutes or until crispy. Remove and let cool. Repeat until all the cups are made.

Mix the mascarpone with the time and season with salt and pepper. Divide the cheese between the cups. Top with a small amount of cocktail sauce and then place a shrimp on top. Top with chives and serve.

For more information please visit: harmonsgrocery.com.