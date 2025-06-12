Most summer cookouts are full of inflammatory ingredients—refined oils, preservatives, sugary sauces. These can contribute to bloating, fatigue, and gut imbalance.

But, Emilie Davis, MScN, a Holisitic Gut Nutritionist, says you can enjoy summer BBQs without wrecking your gut.

She joined us with some simple swaps and smart strategies to make grilled favorites more digestion-friendly.

Instead of those ultra-processed sides, choose real, whole ingredients.

Use apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, garlic and herbs for natural flavor and prebiotic benefits.

Also, opt for quality meats or grill-friendly plant proteins like tempeh.

Load the grill with veggie power! Zucchini, asparagus, onions and bell peppers are all great on the grill and have gut-loving fiber sources.

Swap out the creamy dip with Zesty Yogurt Dips that taste just as good, or make pasta salad with gluten-free noodles, fresh herbs, olive oil and fermented pickles.

You can also make Emilie's Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Chimichurri, which is full of polyphenols and fiber. Get her recipe here.

You can find more information at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.