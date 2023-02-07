Watch Now
Simple Valentine's Day gift that makes a statement

Jenny Hardman shares a great Valentine's Gift for you and your loved ones
Looking for a simple gift to give your special someone, your child, or a friend?

Jenny Hardman found these Secret Message Candles that make a statement and build anticipation without saying a word!

As the wax melts, a secret message is slowly revealed at the bottom of the glass cup.
Choose from messages like: You Light My Fire, You’re Smoking Hot, Shine Like The Star You Are, You Are Loved, You Light Up Every Room, You’re My Spark In The Dark, and more!

The candles are $15 and available at: 54celsius.com

