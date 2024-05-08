Simplify your space with the "Four Box" method

Spring is a great time to get organized!

Kathi and Justin Jensen with Utah company Clutter B Gone joined us with a method to simplify your space.

It's called the Four Box Method: Keep, Donate, Trash, Relocate.

Keep are items you need or want.

Donate are items in good condition, but that you no longer need.

Trash are items that are broken or unusable.

Relocate items that belong in a different area of your home.

Clutter B Gone will make it easy, by hauling away the Donate and Trash items immediately.

They say decluttering will transform your living space, and just 15 minutes of decluttering each day can work wonders for your home.

