Since 2020, Ken Garff employees have completed more than 200 service projects in Utah.

The "We're HEAR for You" outreach program has served countless organizations and communities, including this fall at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

Volunteers handed out about 500 frozen turkeys and fixings for a holiday feast.

Employees say they love the program, and ideas for the service projects are generated by them.

"We're HEAR for You" has been such a success in Utah, it's expanded to all 69 physical Ken Garff stores nationwide, including in California, Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona.

You can learn more at kengarff.com/hear-for-you.

