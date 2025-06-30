Sing along to your favorite hits and find your furry soulmate at RockStock

Rescue Rovers is a Utah-based nonprofit dog rescue dedicated to saving homeless dogs and placing them in loving, forever homes.

Since launching, Rescue Rovers has helped thousands of dogs find second chances.

Rescue Rovers is partnering with RockStock to bring together the love of music and the joy of pet adoption.

At RockStock, Rescue Rovers will have an area where attendees can meet adoptable dogs, learn about fostering, and discover ways to get involved.

RockStock is all about community, family, and timeless rock music—values that align perfectly with Rescue Rovers' mission to create happy, lasting connections.

It's a brand-new, family-friendly classic rock music festival transforming Smith's Ballpark into an electric, open-air concert experience.

It's happening Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Smith's Ballpark, 1300 S West Temple in Salt Lake City.

Gates open at 3 p.m.; music runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The following musical groups will be performing:

Barracuda (Heart tribute)

Epic Eagles (Eagles tribute)

Queen Flash (Queen tribute)

Still They Ride (Journey tribute)

Draw the Line (Aerosmith tribute)

In addition to music, there will be food trucks, drinks and a community vibe perfect for family and friends.

Get tickets at RockStockTour.com and for more information on Rescue Rovers, please visit rescuerovers.org.

