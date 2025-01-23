Singer Antonique Smith is in town to perform at ASCAP's Sundance Music Cafe

Audiences can expect a dynamic performance from Antonique Smith at ASCAP's Sundance Music Cafe on January 26 and 27.

Antonique joined us with a performance of her reimagined "Love Song to the Earth", which brings a fresh perspective to the powerful anthem.

She collaborated with Toby Gad on the song, highlighting her commitment to working with top talent.

The song aligns with her work through Climate Revival, aiming to raise awareness about the challenges facing the environment.

In addition to being a singer, Antonique is an actor with roles including Faith Evans in Notorious and as Mimi in Rent on Broadway.

You can learn more about her performance during Sundance here and follow Atonique on Instagram.

