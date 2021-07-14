Sink your teeth into Shark Week at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

If you love watching Shark Week on television, you'll love what Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has in store.

You can really sink your teeth into Shark Week at the Aquarium now through July 18.

Ambassador Animal Manager Ashley Kerbs joined us with some of the things your family will be able to do for Shark Week.

You can go on a scavenger hunt to discover 17 species of sharks around the Aquarium and the new outdoor plaza. Bring back your scavenger hunt to the education table and get a prize!

Even though we are far away from the ocean, Ashley told us our choices still have an impact. There are many things we can all do to help sharks including:

Use the Seafood Watch Guide to make good choices about the seafood you eat. This helps ensure sharks get the food they need.

Reduce your plastic use by using things like reusable water bottles, straws, and bags.

Educate others about sharks and how we can help them.

Visit thelivingplanet.com/sharkweek for more information.

Shark Week is presented by Great Clips.