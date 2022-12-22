Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Sip on these Christmas cocktails to get your in the holiday spirit

SLC Foodie
Salt Lake Foodie has a couple spots to try during the holidays.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 15:42:03-05

If you're looking to get into holiday spirit with a spirit or two try HallPass at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

Here's what to order:
- Sippin’ Santa cocktails running now through December 31st.
- Lobster roll from Colossal Lobster
- Sweet Cheese Us with truffle fries from SkinnyFATS
- Pork Belly Bao buns from Graffiti Bao
- Nashville hot chicken sandwich "real quick" style from Blaze of Thunder

Chase from SLC Foodie also recommends Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.

Here's what to order:
- Peppermint Schnapps Hot Chocolate
- Sexy Fries: Herbs, Asiago, Garlic Confit, Truffle Oil, Garlic Aioli
- Baked Goat Cheese: Ricotta & Goat Cheese, Marinara, Herbs, Oak Bread
- Saltimbocca: Sautéed Chicken, prosciutto, sweet onions, tomato, creamy penne pasta, parmesan.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere