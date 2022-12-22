Sip on these Christmas cocktails to get your in the holiday spirit

If you're looking to get into holiday spirit with a spirit or two try HallPass at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

Here's what to order:

- Sippin’ Santa cocktails running now through December 31st.

- Lobster roll from Colossal Lobster

- Sweet Cheese Us with truffle fries from SkinnyFATS

- Pork Belly Bao buns from Graffiti Bao

- Nashville hot chicken sandwich "real quick" style from Blaze of Thunder

Chase from SLC Foodie also recommends Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.

Here's what to order:

- Peppermint Schnapps Hot Chocolate

- Sexy Fries: Herbs, Asiago, Garlic Confit, Truffle Oil, Garlic Aioli

- Baked Goat Cheese: Ricotta & Goat Cheese, Marinara, Herbs, Oak Bread

- Saltimbocca: Sautéed Chicken, prosciutto, sweet onions, tomato, creamy penne pasta, parmesan.

