Sip on these Christmas cocktails to get your in the holiday spirit

If you're looking to get into holiday spirit with a spirit or two try HallPass at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.
Here's what to order:
- Sippin’ Santa cocktails running now through December 31st.
- Lobster roll from Colossal Lobster
- Sweet Cheese Us with truffle fries from SkinnyFATS
- Pork Belly Bao buns from Graffiti Bao
- Nashville hot chicken sandwich "real quick" style from Blaze of Thunder
Chase from SLC Foodie also recommends Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper.
Here's what to order:
- Peppermint Schnapps Hot Chocolate
- Sexy Fries: Herbs, Asiago, Garlic Confit, Truffle Oil, Garlic Aioli
- Baked Goat Cheese: Ricotta & Goat Cheese, Marinara, Herbs, Oak Bread
- Saltimbocca: Sautéed Chicken, prosciutto, sweet onions, tomato, creamy penne pasta, parmesan.
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".