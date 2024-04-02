Sit back and relax: There are new releases in home entertainment worth watching!

Heading into its 2nd season on the Showtime Channel is the dramatic series "American Rust." "American Rust" explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of the people living in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. The series stars Maura Tierney. Tony says, "One of the most underrated series streaming, American Rust offers compelling and intricate stories backed up by a superb acting ensemble." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on the SyFy and Peacock platforms is the comedy series "Resident Alien." It stars Alan Tudyk and Sara Tomko. In the series, an alien, who has crash landed on Earth, begins to learn what it is to be human from the residents of a small town in Colorado. Tony says, "Resident Alien is a terrifically funny show about what we as humans might be perceived as from an objective point of view." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Hulu is the historical dramatic series "We Were the Lucky Ones." In the series, which is based on the book by Georgia Hunter, a Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II. Tony says, "Based on true events, "We Were the Lucky Ones is a testimony to the love, bravery and resilience of one family caught in devastating circumstances." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

