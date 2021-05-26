Sit back, relax and catch all the news, sports and entertainment with ease on your TV!

If you're looking for ways to save money this summer, one way is to cut the cord on cable. But where do you start? Making the switch doesn't have to be intimidating.

Adam Kucera with SLING TV joined us to tell us how we can sit back, relax and catch all the live sports, news and entertainment with ease.

Starting at just $35 per month, SLING TV gives users access to 50 plus channels and 150,000 shows and movies on-demand.

Best of all, SLING TV offers local channels for free, not just for Salt Lake City residents, but everyone nationwide with different kinds of over-the-air antennas and an AirTV hub of your choice.

And getting your local channels for free is easy. If you're a DIY kind of house, no worries. Set up one of SLING TV's local solution bundles on your own.

But if you need help, they've got you covered. SLING can deliver and set up the hardware you need and show you how to keep the channels you love.

If you're not sure what you need, try setting it up on your own. If you need help later on, SLING will send an OnTech technician to set up your hardware at any time that is convenient for you.

Plus, SLING TV has live experts available 24/7 to answer questions by email or phone. There's no need to fear cutting the cord when SLING's here to help every step of the way!

Go to sling.com, pick up a base service, choose any extras and the right local channel option for you, download the SLING TV app on a device and start watching!

If you have questions, one of their Cord Cutting Specialists can help you determine the best option for you. Call 844-88-SLING.

Plus, for a limited time, new SLING TV customers get their first month for only $10 - that's a $25 in savings!