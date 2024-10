"The year is 1844. The church is in crisis. Its future will be determined by a crucial six days in August."

That's the focus of a new film titled "Six Days in August" that's opening in theaters on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The Prophet Joseph Smith has been killed by a mob and the saints in Nauvoo are in crisis.

That's when the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led by Brigham Young, keeps the LDS Church going, even as many think it will die with Joseph.

