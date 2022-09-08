Six new sponsors are needed to adopt schools in Utah

Right now in Utah 1 in 7 children have no food or insufficient food every single day.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. They have several programs, with the main program as the Weekend bag program.

Every weekend, USANA Kids Eat delivers 1,305 bags to school kids to take home so they and their families will have food.

Many children say the weekly food bag is the only consistent thing in their lives.

Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions and 100 percent of each dollar goes toward food for kids.

Right now there are many schools on the waiting list hoping to be adopted, so USANA Kids Eat is looking for six sponsors to adopt schools in Utah.

If you'd like to help, please visit: UsanaKidsEat.org.