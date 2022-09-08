Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Six new sponsors are needed to adopt schools in Utah

USANA Kids Eat provides food to kids in need
100% of each dollar goes toward food for kids, but the dollar isn't going as far in the pandemic.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:38:49-04

Right now in Utah 1 in 7 children have no food or insufficient food every single day.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. They have several programs, with the main program as the Weekend bag program.

Every weekend, USANA Kids Eat delivers 1,305 bags to school kids to take home so they and their families will have food.

Many children say the weekly food bag is the only consistent thing in their lives.

Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions and 100 percent of each dollar goes toward food for kids.

Right now there are many schools on the waiting list hoping to be adopted, so USANA Kids Eat is looking for six sponsors to adopt schools in Utah.

If you'd like to help, please visit: UsanaKidsEat.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere